Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to report $39.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nlight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $38.99 million. Nlight reported sales of $41.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nlight will report full year sales of $191.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $201.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $227.27 million, with estimates ranging from $218.27 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nlight from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nlight from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Nlight has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nlight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

