Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €4.00 ($4.65) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €3.25 ($3.78) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.88 ($4.51).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

