North American Management Corp Has $14.84 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,117 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.7% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.89. 12,889,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,823,684. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

