North American Management Corp Sells 4,034 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North American Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.6% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PEP stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.91. 2,451,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average is $135.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

