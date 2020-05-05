NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $6,734,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

