Noven Financial Group Inc. Sells 131,961 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Noven Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,961 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,281,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after buying an additional 146,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,735,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.14. 1,560,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.