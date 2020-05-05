Noven Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.63 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,164,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.91. 495,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,650. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $211.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.