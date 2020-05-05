Noven Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Noven Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after buying an additional 769,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after buying an additional 299,476 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,777,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.82. 1,146,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,656. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16.

