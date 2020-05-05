NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JEMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,419. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

