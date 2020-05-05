Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $14.51.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

