Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. 15,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.