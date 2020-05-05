Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. 71,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,465. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

