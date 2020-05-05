Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

NNY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 48,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,795. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

