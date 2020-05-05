Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.