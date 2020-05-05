Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,627. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

