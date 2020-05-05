Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd alerts:

NQP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 34,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,892. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.