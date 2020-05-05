Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NPN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.