Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NXP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 40,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

