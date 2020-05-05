Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. 9,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.