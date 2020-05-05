NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 170.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.29. 7,921,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

