Obsidian Energy (OBE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($7.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.00 million during the quarter.

TSE OBE traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,287. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

