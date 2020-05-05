OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCANF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

