ODEM Price Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and $301,091.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODEM has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02299911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00187613 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00067842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.