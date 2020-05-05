ODUWA Market Capitalization Hits $300,245.17 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $300,245.17 and approximately $62,550.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

