Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.81 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

