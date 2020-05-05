Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

