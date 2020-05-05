Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OHI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. 342,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,819. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,425,000 after acquiring an additional 683,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,992,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,737,000 after buying an additional 203,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $91,008,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

