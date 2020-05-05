OmiseGO Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00007936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, ABCC and Gate.io. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $99.18 million and approximately $120.79 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001250 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Upbit, Radar Relay, TOPBTC, BigONE, Crex24, AirSwap, OKEx, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, IDEX, Liqui, Neraex, C2CX, Kyber Network, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, BitMart, Kucoin, Huobi, CoinTiger, Vebitcoin, FCoin, GOPAX, TDAX, Bit-Z, Bithumb, HitBTC, Independent Reserve, CoinEx, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Gate.io, BitForex, BitBay, Cryptopia, Ovis, Coinrail, B2BX, Coinsuper, DDEX, Coinone, Coinnest, Mercatox, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDAX, Exmo, BX Thailand, Tidex, COSS, Binance, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, DragonEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene, Iquant, Hotbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Koinex, Bittrex, Zebpay and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

