Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 12,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

