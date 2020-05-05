Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

