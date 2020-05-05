Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

EPZM traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,594. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.61 and a quick ratio of 11.61.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,736 shares of company stock worth $94,518 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 133.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,321 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

