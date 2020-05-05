Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ ADRO traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 281,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $219.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 477.30% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Research analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

