Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. 1,182,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,963. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $599.28 million, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.