OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 111.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OPRX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 346,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.21.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

