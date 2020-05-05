Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

ORA opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

