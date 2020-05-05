Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

NYSE DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

