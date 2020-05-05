Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Management

Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,529. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.09.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.