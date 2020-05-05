OWNDATA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28,656.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market cap of $653,693.74 and $28,656.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00372790 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001069 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010704 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003848 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001072 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

