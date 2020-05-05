Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXSQ. ValuEngine cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director George Stelljes III purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,475. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,792.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 190.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

