Oxycoin (OXY) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $81,883.69 and approximately $8.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.