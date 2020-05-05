Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.85.

PONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.05 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Painted Pony Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:PONY opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.64.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.