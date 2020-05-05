Pakcoin (PAK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $176,954.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pakcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.