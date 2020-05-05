ParallelCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $79,924.35 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $79,924.35 and approximately $21.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002853 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00526772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005569 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

