Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,097.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,921.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

