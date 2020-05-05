Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 175,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.22% of Capital One Financial worth $50,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,997,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,843,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

