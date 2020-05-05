Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 346,212 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,212 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 2.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.09% of CME Group worth $674,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.27.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $5.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.51. 1,662,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,601. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

