Parnassus Investments CA Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,284,171 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $188,169,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.04% of Southwest Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Boston Partners raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after buying an additional 234,583 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after buying an additional 319,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. 36,582,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,046,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

