Parnassus Investments CA Acquires Shares of 42,166 Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,321,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.74% of Cable One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 158,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cable One by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total value of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,328 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,322. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,570.00.

Shares of CABO traded up $46.28 on Tuesday, reaching $1,919.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $1,970.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,608.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,563.18.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

