Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.37% of Alaska Air Group worth $82,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,053. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

