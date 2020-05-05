Parnassus Investments CA Buys 464,942 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 260.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,212 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,942 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.29% of Autodesk worth $100,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

